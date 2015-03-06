NNIT shares priced at 125 DKK per share at IPO

Vitol executive says oil market not seeing expected destocking
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.
COPENHAGEN, March 6 Shares in Denmark's Novo Nordisk's IT services unit NNIT were priced at 125 Danish crowns ($18) per share at its initial public offering on the Copenhagen stock exchange on Friday.
That was in the middle of the 120-130 crowns range indicated by the company on Monday. It gives NNIT a market capitalisation of 3,125 million Danish crowns ($462 million).
The free float will be 40 percent prior to any exercise of the overallotment option and 46 percent assuming full exercise of the overallotment option, NNIT said. ($1 = 6.7638 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)
ZURICH, May 11 Britain's planned departure from the European Union opens the door for a UK-Swiss deal covering financial services, the head of one of Switzerland's biggest private banks said on Thursday.
* SIKA HAS RELOCATED ITS CONCRETE ADMIXTURE AND MORTAR PRODUCTION IN ALMATY, IN SOUTH OF KAZAKHSTAN, TO A LARGER SITE IN 1.7-MILLION-POPULATION CITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)