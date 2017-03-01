Novo Nordisk replaces head of North American operations

Banks give European stocks stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.
The resignation comes after Novo Nordisk a month ago disappointed investors with a lower 2017 sales and profit growth forecast, citing price pressure and political uncertainty in the United States.
Doug Langa, currently senior vice president for market access and has been with the company since 2011, will assume the North America role, the company said.
Riis joined the company in 1996 and has previously been regarded as heir apparent to Lars Rebien Sorensen, who stepped down as long-serving CEO in September last year.
Instead, Sorensen was replaced by Lars Fruergaard, while Riis was put in charge of the North American operations after being in charge of marketing and head of the China and Pacific sales regions. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.