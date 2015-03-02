Novo Nordisk increases NNIT offer price range

COPENHAGEN, March 2 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
has increased the price range for the initial public
offering of its IT services unit NNIT IPO-NNIT.CO,
NNIT said on Monday.
Novo Nordisk has upped the indicative price range to between
120 and 130 Danish crowns ($18-$19) per share from an earlier
range of between 100 and 120 crowns.
NNIT said that its initial market capitalisation is expected
to be between 3,000 and 3,250 million Danish crowns ($449-487
million). Novo Nordisk will receive the net proceeds.
($1 = 6.6774 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavne)