Novelion CEO quits Novo Nordisk board due to NASH conflict

May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
said on Tuesday the chief executive of Canadian biotech company
Novelion Therapeutics had left its board with immediate
effect due to "a potential conflict of interest".
The departure of Mary Szela follows her firm's decision to
work on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), or fatty liver, a
Novo company spokeswoman said. NASH is a growing focus for the
Danish group as it seeks to diversify beyond diabetes.
The progressive liver disease is increasingly common in
nations with fatty diets and is linked to rising rates of
obesity and diabetes.
As such, it is an attractive adjacent market opportunity for
Novo, which faces pricing pressure in its core insulin business.
Novo hopes to use its next-generation GLP-1 drug semaglutide to
fight diabetes, obesity and NASH.
Diversifying into disease areas connected to diabetes, like
obesity and NASH, is a strategic goal for Novo's new CEO Lars
Fruergaard Jorgensen, who has said he would consider
acquisitions in the "low single-digit billions of dollars".
The market for NASH drugs is forecast to eventually be worth
more than $20 billion in annual sales as populations with fatty
diets increasingly fall victim to a condition with no approved
treatment.
