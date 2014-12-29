Novo Nordisk to promote drug to treat obesity in United States

COPENHAGEN Dec 29 Danish pharmaceutical group
Novo Nordisk plans to use 500 of its 3,000-strong
sales force in the United States to promote its new obesity
drug, executive vice president Jakob Riis told Reuters on
Monday.
The U.S. health regulator has approved a formulation of Novo
Nordisk's diabetes drug, liraglutide, for treating
obesity, which affects one in three Americans.
"We are talking about around 500 people (who) will be
focused on launching Saxenda. It is as many as the market can
absorb," Riis said. He declined to specify a launch date.
The injectable drug, to be marketed as Saxenda, is the
second obesity treatment to be approved this year after Orexigen
Therapeutics Inc's oral medication Contrave in
September.
Novo Nordisk, the world's top insulin maker, focuses mainly
on diabetes treatment. Riis said it had been working on the new
obesity drug for around 10 years and has spent an estimated $1
billion to take it from research to marketing.
The company sees the drug as having "blockbuster" potential,
which means sales of $1 billion a year within 8-10 years of
launch around the world, an estimate that analysts share.
The new drug is approved for use in chronically obese
patients with at least one weight-related health issue. Novo
Nordisk said they expects to launch Saxenda in the United States
in the first half of 2015.
Novo Nordisk activated the www.saxenda.com site over the
holiday break, and pharma analysts from brokerage firm Nordea
expect the drug on the market soon.
"Novo's guidance is now for a H1 2015 launch of Saxenda in
the U.S. We believe it should be more or less ready; we expect
launch as soon as possible," Nordea wrote in a note to clients.
Nordea have a buy recommendation on the shares and estimate
sales of Saxenda in 2015 to be around 344 million Danish crowns.
Analysts from Citi Research forecast a peak sale of $1.5
billion, based on the drug reaching less than 0.5 percent of the
107 million people in the United States classified as obese, a
daily price of $30 and 6 to 12 months' use of the drug.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)