Novo presents liraglutide data showing 8 pct weight loss

May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said results from the largest trial of its experimental obesity treatment liraglutide showed an 8 percent weight loss compared to 2.6 percent with placebo after a year of treatment.

The data is being presented on Friday at the annual Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

The study involved 3 mg of liraglutide - a drug which is already on sale as a treatment for type-2 diabetes under the brand name Victoza.

Novo submitted liraglutide 3 mg for regulatory approval for chronic weight management in adults with obesity in December. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)