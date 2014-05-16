Novo presents liraglutide data showing 8 pct weight loss

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said results from the largest trial of its experimental obesity treatment liraglutide showed an 8 percent weight loss compared to 2.6 percent with placebo after a year of treatment.
The data is being presented on Friday at the annual Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
The study involved 3 mg of liraglutide - a drug which is already on sale as a treatment for type-2 diabetes under the brand name Victoza.
Novo submitted liraglutide 3 mg for regulatory approval for chronic weight management in adults with obesity in December. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.