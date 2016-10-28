Novo Nordisk will stay in U.S. insulin market "whatever it costs" - CEO

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Novo Nordisk remains committed come what may to the U.S. insulin market, where price pressure are likely to continue into 2019, Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen said on Friday.
"We have no intentions of leaving the U.S. market, whatever it costs," Sorensen told Reuters after the Danish firm released third-quarter results.
Novo Nordisk lowered its long-term operating profit growth guidance to 5 percent from 10 percent, sending its shares down by as much as 19 percent. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by John Stonestreet)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.