UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk trims 2016 profit growth target

COPENHAGEN Aug 5 Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk
cut its forecast for full-year profit growth to the
lower end of its target range, and said it expected tough
competition in the United States to pressure prices next year.
The world's largest insulin maker gets around half its
revenue from the United States where there are around 30 million
diabetics, but prices have been squeezed in the past few years
by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which administer drug
benefits for employers and health plans.
Novo said in its second-quarter report on Friday, that it
has completed the majority of the contract negotiations with the
PBMs for next year, and that average drug prices after rebates
were expected to be moderately lower.
"In the USA, the market environment is becoming increasingly
challenging and contract negotiations for 2017 have reflected an
intensifying price competition," chief executive Lars Rebien
Sorensen said.
Novo's shares fell earlier this week after it was revealed
that its flagship drug Victoza will remain excluded from Express
Scripts, the largest PBM, next year.
U.S. rival Eli Lilly launches a cheaper version of
Sanofi's top-selling insulin Lantus in December, which
is expected to put pressure on insulin prices.
Novo Nordisk now expects 2016 growth of 5-8 percent in
operating profit in local currencies, down from an earlier
forecast of 5-9 percent. Sales are now expected to grow by 5-7
percent, down from an earlier forecast of 5-9 percent.
Second-quarter operating profit was 12.50 billion Danish
crowns ($1.87 billion), in line with both the same quarter last
year and with analysts' expectations. Revenue for the quarter
rose 1 percent to 27.49 billion, missing the 28.54 billion seen
by analysts.
Novo's board has decided to introduce an interim dividend of
0.20 crowns per share to be paid out in August.
($1 = 6.6756 Danish crowns)
