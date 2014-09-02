UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk launches Ryzodeg in Mexico after pricing in Denmark

(Updates Monday's story with distinction between Mexico and
Danish launches)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Novo Nordisk has
launched its type 2 diabetes treatment Ryzodeg in Mexico, a
combination drug that could reap the company billions in revenue
in years to come.
The company said Mexico was its first commercial launch and
that its previously-announced introduction of the drug in
Denmark was just a "technical" move and not a fully-blown
campaign as in the central American country.
Ryzodeg combines Tresiba, its great hope for future growth,
with insulin aspart, which is a man-made form of insulin.
In Denmark, neither Tresiba nor Ryzodeg received the status
that allows its costs to be covered by the state health service
as similar but cheaper versions already existed on the market,
meaning virtually no-one would buy the drugs.
But a launch still made sense because prices set at home are
often used for reference elsewhere, a fact which encourages Novo
Nordisk to set high prices that would not attract state
reimbursement, said Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen.
"Novo sacrifices sales in Europe, which is a difficult
market at the moment, to take the price they want into countries
which in the future will be more important to them such as
China, Latin America etc," he said.
The analyst saw Ryzodeg as having "double blockbuster"
potential, which means sales of $2 billion a year within 8-10
years of launch around the world.
A spokeswoman from Novo Nordisk confirmed sales of Ryzodeg
and Tresiba in Denmark were "limited" and that there had been no
marketing campaign for the drugs.
By contrast, "Mexico is a typical mixed market and in
addition, as opposed to Denmark, they have a private market too
where Tresiba has been received very well", Katrine Rud von
Sperling said in response to questions from Reuters on Tuesday.
The International Diabetes Federation says 8.7 million
people live with diabetes in Mexico, with 70,281
diabetes-related deaths in 2013.
Last month, the group said it could launch Tresiba at the
start of 2016 in the United States, after the Food and Drug
Administration unexpectedly refused to approve the drug last
year and requested for more tests.
