2015年 3月 27日

Novo Nordisk to submit interim data on Tresiba drug in U.S.

March 26 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it had decided to submit interim analysis data from a clinical trial of its crucial new insulin drug Tresiba to U.S. regulators within the next month.

The decision is likely to be a relief to investors, since a decision not to file the data on Tresiba and the associated drug Ryzodeg would have further delayed a launch in the world's biggest market.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)
