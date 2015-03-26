Novo Nordisk to submit interim data on Tresiba drug in U.S.

March 26 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it had decided to submit interim analysis data from a clinical trial of its crucial new insulin drug Tresiba to U.S. regulators within the next month.

The decision is likely to be a relief to investors, since a decision not to file the data on Tresiba and the associated drug Ryzodeg would have further delayed a launch in the world's biggest market.

