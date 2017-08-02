FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two biggest U.S. drug purchasers keep key Novo Nordisk drugs on 2018 list
2017年8月2日

Two biggest U.S. drug purchasers keep key Novo Nordisk drugs on 2018 list

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), CVS Health, said late Tuesday it had kept Novo Nordisk's key drugs on its 2018 list, removing some uncertainty over the U.S. market for the world's top insulin maker.

* The news came after Express Scripts said Monday it would exclude no new diabetes drugs in its 2018 list.

* It is crucial for Novo Nordisk to stay on the PBM lists, as these accounts for around 80 percent of U.S. drug sales. Novo relies on the U.S. market for about half of its total revenue.

* Novo has seen prices get squeezed by PBMs, who administer drug benefits and negotiate rebates for employers and health plans.

* Within basal insulin, Novo Nordisk's Tresiba and Levemir insulins and Eli Lilly's biosimilar glargine Basaglar remain in CVS' 2018 list.

* Within GLP1, Novo Nordisk's Victoza and Eli Lilly's Trulicity remain on the list.

* In obesity, Novo Nordisk's Saxenda also remains covered by CVS.

* "Overall we find it positive that Novo will have uninterrupted access for its key brands in the United States going into 2018," Nordea said in a note.

* "Of course, we do not know the actual discounts offered in these contracts, which is the uncertainty, but we remain confident that price pressure is not worsening in 2018 over 2017," Nordea said.

* "Rather, it could actually improve slightly due to Novo's mix in 2018 versus 2017 (more GLP1, more Tresiba, less Levemir sales)," it said.

* Novo Nordisk has said it will comment on price negotiations in the United States when it releases second quarter results on August 9.

* Novo's shares were 0.9 percent higher at 269.40 DKK by 0802 GMT.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen

