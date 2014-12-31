UPDATE 1-Bank of Portugal says 17 institutions interested in Novo Banco

(Adds details throughout)
LISBON Dec 31 The Bank of Portugal said on
Wednesday that 17 institutions have expressed interest in the
sale of Novo Banco, the bank created after the collapse of Banco
Espirito Santo in August.
The Bank of Portugal said in a statement it would not name
the 17 institutions in this first phase of the sale of Novo
Banco, which is expected to be finalised in the second quarter
of 2015.
The bank said "17 entities expressed interest in the sale
process of Novo Banco within the set deadline," which was fixed
at 5 p.m. local time on Dec. 31.
Novo Banco's balance sheet makes it Portugal's third-largest
lender after state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos and Millennium
bcp.
So far, Portugal's Banco BPI and Spain's Santander
and Banco Popular have publicly said they are
interested in Novo Banco.
Local media has reported that China's Fosun and
private equity firm Apollo Global Management have also
expressed interest.
In this first phase of the sale institutions only had to
express their potential interest in Novo Banco.
The Bank of Portugal said it would now verify if the
institutions that have expressed their interest fulfill the
necessary requirements to continue in the sale process.
Potential buyers need to show that they have liquid assets of at
least 500 million euros.
The sale process foresees non-binding offers for Novo Banco
early next year and binding offers in the middle of the second
quarter of 2015.
Novo Banco was the 'good bank' created from Banco Espirito
Santo, which was rescued in a 4.9-billion-euro bailout in August
after it crumbled under the weight of the debts of the Espirito
Santo family, the bank's founding family.
