China's Fosun, Anbang lead race for Portugal's Novo Banco - FT

June 1 Portugal's Novo Banco is set to fall into
Chinese hands with either Anbang Insurance or Fosun
International most likely to clinch the deal worth
more than 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), the Financial Times
reported
Portugal's central bank said last week it received five
non-binding offers for Novo Banco and is now awaiting binding
offers due by June 30.
Spain's Santander and U.S. funds Apollo Global
Management and Cerberus are also bidding but it now
appears to be a question of which Chinese group will pay more,
the newspaper said, citing several people familiar with the
situation. (on.ft.com/1AHM2rX)
Representatives for Anbang and Fosun declined to comment.
Reuters could not immediately reach Novo Banco for comment.
Novo Banco is the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES)
after a state rescue last year. The state hopes to sell it by
the summer to recover 4.9 billion euros injected into BES, which
collapsed under debts linked to its founding family.
Fosun made two acquisitions in Portugal last year, including
healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude after the Espirito
Santos' business empire went bankrupt.
Earlier this year, Anbang, China's eighth-largest life
insurer, bought Dutch insurer Vivat.
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru, Shu Zhang in Beijing
and Adam Jourdan in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)