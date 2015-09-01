Fosun says 'still interested' in Portugal despite rival Novo Banco talks

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Sept 1 Fosun International Ltd still has a "strong commitment" to Portugal, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday, after the Bank of Portugal said it had started talks with another prospective buyer of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, having failed to reach agreement with the previously preferred bidder.
Sources had told Reuters that the preferred bidder had been China's Anbang Insurance Group Co while U.S. fund Apollo Global Management and China's Fosun have also presented binding offers.
With Anbang out of the race, Apollo, the second-placed bidder according to Reuters sources, has entered exclusive talks with the Bank of Portugal, leaving Fosun to await the outcome of those talks. (Reporting By Umesh Desai; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance