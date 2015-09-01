UPDATE 2-Bank of Portugal turns to second bidder for Novo Banco

(Adds source and analyst quotes, background)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Sept 1 The Bank of Portugal is to start negotiations with U.S. fund Apollo Global Management over the sale of state-rescued Novo Banco after exclusive talks with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co were unsuccessful, two sources familiar with the talks said.

The Bank of Portugal said in a statement: "As no agreement has been reached, the Bank of Portugal decided today to end those negotiations (with Anbang) and invite the second-placed potential buyer into negotiations."

The sources said the second potential buyer was Apollo.

Novo Banco is the "good bank" carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.5 billion) bailout in August 2014. BES, then Portugal's second-largest bank, collapsed under the weight of its founding family's debts. It was the country's biggest financial collapse.

Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco to recover some of the money. They started the sale process in December and opened exclusive talks with Anbang earlier in August.

Analysts have said bids for Novo Banco could be limited by concerns about legal challenges, including those launched by holders of commercial paper issued by the Espirito Santo group that was sold to BES clients.

"These negotiations are always complicated because there are risks over what comes afterwards, what comes from the Espirito Santo Group or BES, in other words potential legal cases," said one of the sources.

Albino Oliveira, an analyst at brokerage Fincor, said it was unclear why the talks with Anbang had failed.

"Something meant that an agreement was not possible and if it ends without any type of deal, a window of uncertainty will open," said Oliveira. "We will have to wait and see if Novo Banco is not sold, what could happen to the financial system afterwards, what the implications are."

Although most of the BES rescue package came from public funds, the capital came via the Bank Resolution Fund, the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses on the sale would be incurred by banks.

Portugal holds a general election next month and the current government has been hoping to sell Novo Banco before its mandate ends, analysts say.

The Bank of Portugal said a third-placed bid, made by China's Fosun International, was still valid. Fosun would only be invited for talks if negotiations with the second-placed bidder also failed.

A Fosun spokesperson said: "After the decision of Banco de Portugal, Fosun would like to reaffirm its strong commitment to Portugal ... We will continue to pay attention to new investment opportunities."

Neither Apollo nor Anbang were immediately available for comment.

Novo Banco reported on Monday a first-half loss of 251.9 million euros.

($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)