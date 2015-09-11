Fosun not available to raise price in talks to buy Novo Banco - source

LISBON, Sept 11 China's Fosun International is
not available to negotiate the purchase of Novo Banco on the
basis of an increase in the initial bid price as the Bank of
Portugal bank has requested, a source close to the process said
on Friday.
"Fosun already communicated to the Bank of Portugal that it
is out of the question to raise the price and that it is not
ready to negotiate on that basis," the source said.
The central bank has requested an increase in the offer
price, the source said.
The central bank started exclusive talks with Fosun on the
sale of Novo Banco last week after negotiations with the top
bidder - China's Anbang Insurance Group Co - ended without
agreement early this month.
Novo Banco was carved out as the 'good bank' from the
collapse of Banco Espirito Santo, which had to be bailed out
with 4.9 billion euros in August 2014.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)