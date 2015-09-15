UPDATE 3-Portugal fails to sell Novo Banco, to relaunch sale later

(Updates throughout with Central Bank statement)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Sept 15 Uncertainty about capital requirements for Novo Banco meant offers for the bank, carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.5 billion) rescue in 2014, were too low, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The Bank of Portugal said in a statement that negotiations with potential buyers had ended and it would relaunch the sale process when new capital requirements from the European Central Bank (ECB) are known in the coming months.

"The intention is to resume the sale process after the main factors of uncertainty have been removed, and, more precisely, after the ECB capital requirement levels for sizeable banks in the banking union are known," the central bank said.

A source close to the sale said the process should resume at the end of this year, or at the start of 2016, and will include more options than just the sale of the bank's capital.

The central bank failed to reach agreement with China's Fosun International and U.S. fund Apollo during talks in the past week. Earlier this month negotiations with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co, the top bidder, failed.

The central bank said none of the proposals "met the conditions on price and risk".

Portugal holds a general election on Oct. 4 and the opposition had demanded clarity on the sale process. Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said he had not been pushing for Novo Banco to be sold before the vote and has said taxpayers will not have to foot the bill for the rescue.

HIGHER PRICE?

The BES collapse in August 2014 under the weight of the debts of its founding family was the biggest financial collapse in Portugal's history and happened under Passos Coelho's government.

Novo Banco is the "good bank" created from BES. The central bank said it would now tell Novo Banco to prepare a plan to reinforce its own capital.

Although most of the bailout came from public funds, the capital was injected via a Bank Resolution Fund, set up to rescue failing banks, which is the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks.

Another source close to the process said banks had insisted on postponing the sale because they did not want to foot the bill for any difference between the bids and the rescue package.

"We'd like to have no loss (for the banks), or the smallest possible loss. We have nothing to win from Portuguese banks having losses," Passos Coelho said.

Shares in Portugal's banks fared better after the talks failed, following sharp falls on Monday due to concerns about the sale. Banco BPI rose 5 percent, while Millennium bcp erased earlier losses to trade 1 percent higher.

"The process appears to be suspended and it's likely to be reopened in the future in the hope of achieving a higher price," said Albino Oliveira, an analyst at Fincor brokers.

"There is uncertainty over whether anyone can offer a better price in the coming months, whether there will be more interested parties," said Albino Oliveira, an analyst at Fincor brokers. "It's possible, but then there is the question, why haven't they showed up so far?"

Analysts have said bids for Novo Banco have been limited by concerns about legal challenges, including those launched by holders of commercial paper issued by the Espirito Santo group that was sold to BES clients.

Under the terms of the bailout, Novo Banco must be sold within two years, but the period can be extended by periods of a year if it is deemed in the public interest. The central bank said it may request an extension. ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; writing by Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge; editing by David Clarke)