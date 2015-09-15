Talks with bidders for Novo Banco sale end without deal-sources

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LISBON, Sept 15 Negotiations between the Bank of Portugal and all the bidders in the sale of Novo Banco have ended without agreement, sources said on Tuesday.
The central bank has negotiated with both China's Fosun International and U.S. fund Apollo in the past week but has reached no agreement with any of them, the sources close to the process said.
The central bank would not comment.
Novo Banco is the 'good bank' created last year after the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.