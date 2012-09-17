版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates NLMK's proposed LPN (P)Baa3

Sept 17 Novolipetskiy metallurgicheskiy kombinat OAO : * Moody's assigns (p)baa3 rating to nlmk's proposed lpn; stable outlook * Rpt-moody's assigns (p)baa3 rating to nlmk's proposed lpn; stable outlook

