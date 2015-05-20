Novo Nordisk rejects Baxter patent claim over Novoeight

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
COPENHAGEN May 20 Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it rejected claims by U.S. rival Baxter International that it had infringed patents on drugs to treat the bleeding disorder haemophilia, the Danish company said on Wednesday.
Baxter had said Novo Nordisk's newly launched haemophilia drug Novoeight infringed some of its patents, prompting an investigation from the U.S. International Trade Commision announced on Monday.
"Novo Nordisk strongly disagrees and has asked the court to intervene to settle the dispute," Novo Nordisk said in a statement, referring to a case it brought in front of a New Jersey court in March. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Holmes)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.