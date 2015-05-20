Novo Nordisk rejects Baxter patent claim over Novoeight

COPENHAGEN May 20 Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it rejected claims by U.S. rival Baxter International that it had infringed patents on drugs to treat the bleeding disorder haemophilia, the Danish company said on Wednesday.

Baxter had said Novo Nordisk's newly launched haemophilia drug Novoeight infringed some of its patents, prompting an investigation from the U.S. International Trade Commision announced on Monday.

"Novo Nordisk strongly disagrees and has asked the court to intervene to settle the dispute," Novo Nordisk said in a statement, referring to a case it brought in front of a New Jersey court in March. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Holmes)