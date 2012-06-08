FDA extends review of Novo Nordisk's Degludec by 3 mths

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
COPENHAGEN, June 8 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin maker, said on Friday that U.S. health regulators have extended their review of ultra-long-acting insulin products Degludec and DegludecPlus by three months to consider further data.
A decision on the review of the drug candidates to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes is now expected on Oct. 29.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked for further data clarification and analyses, and the company has submitted a substantial amount of additional data.
"Due to the size and timing of these submissions the FDA considers them as major amendments to the (new drug applications)," the company said in a statement, adding that the agency had not requested additional clinical trials.
Novo Nordisk has also filed for approval of the two products with the European Medicines Agency and regulators in Japan, Canada, Switzerland and some other countries, it said.
It first filed for approval with the FDA in Sept. 2011.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.