FDA delays decision on Novo Nordisk's degludec

COPENHAGEN, July 18 U.S. health regulators have postponed a decision on approval of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's ultra-long-acting insulin degludec, from an earlier expected date in late October, to allow for a review by outside experts, the company said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had said in June it would decide on a new drug application for degludec and degludec in combination with insulin aspart on Oct. 29. But the FDA has now said that a further advisory committee meeting will be held on Nov. 8.
"In its communication about the advisory committee meeting the agency has not informed Novo Nordisk of a new action date," Novo Nordisk said.
The company submitted the new drug applications to the FDA on Sept. 29.
Shares in Novo Nordisk fell 0.9 percent by 0754 GMT on a flat Copenhagen bourse.
