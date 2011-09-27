UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk seeks approval for Degludec

(Adds details, quote)
* Novo files applications with European regulators
* Aims to file to U.S. FDA within two weeks
* Drugs are for treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes
COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) has filed applications for approval in Europe
of its ultra long-acting insulin Degludec and insulin
combination analogue DegludecPlus and aims to file applications
with U.S. regulators soon.
These new insulins have been developed for the treatment of
people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, Novo Nordisk said in a
statement.
"We are looking forward to making these new insulins
available to diabetes patients as soon as possible after
completion of the regulatory processes," chief science officer
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen said in the statement.
Novo Nordisk expects to file two new drug applications for
Degludec and DegludecPlus to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration within two weeks, Novo Nordisk said.
The filings are based on results from clinical trial
programmes which involved nearly 10,000 type 1 and type 2
diabetes patients, the company said.
Data from the trials have shown Degludec to effectively
lower blood glucose levels, it said.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)