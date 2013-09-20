European agency recommends Novo haemophilia drug for approval

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish insulin maker Novo
Nordisk has received a positive opinion from a
European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee for its haemophilia
treatment turoctocog alfa.
The company said on Friday the Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended marketing
authorisation for the drug, also known as NovoEight.
Novo said it expects to receive the final marketing
authorisation from the European Commission within the coming
months, and expects launch in Europe early next year.
NovoEight has also been filed for marketing authorisation in
the United States, Japan, Australia and Switzerland.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)