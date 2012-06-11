Novo Nordisk says Victoza superior to Amylin rival

COPENHAGEN, June 11 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Monday
a study had confirmed its diabetes drug Victoza provided greater
reductions in blood sugar levels than rival drug Byetta from
Amylin.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement the study, presented at the
72nd Annual Scientific Sessions of the ADA in Philadelphia,
showed more patients appeared to favour a drug given by
injection over a drug which is given orally.
The study also confirmed weight loss and cost-effectiveness
in the use of Victoza, Novo Nordisk said.