Novo's 2012 outlook relatively conservative -CFO

COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) new 2012 guidance is relatively
conservative due to uncertainties, Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Brandgaard told Reuters on Thursday.
Many uncertainties and the effect of healthcare reforms have
led the group to stay relatively conservative with its guidance
for next year, Brandgaard said.
His remarks came after Novo Nordisk reported
forecast-beating third-quarter results, which Brandgaard said
were partly due to a rebound of insulin sales in the United
States.
Sales of Novo's diabetes drug Victoza had not been hit by
the launch of diabetes drug Bydureon in Germany and the UK from
rival Eli Lilly , Brandgaard said.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)