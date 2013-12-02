Novo says diabetes drug IDegLira shows superior blood sugar control

COPENHAGEN Dec 3 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
said on Tuesday that a phase 3 trial of its diabetes
drug IDegLira showed better control of blood sugar levels than
its own long-acting insulin Tresiba.
IDegLira is a combination of Tresiba and Victoza, Novo's
glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) diabetes drug. GLP-1 drugs work
by stimulating the release of insulin when blood sugar levels
become too low.
Novo, the world's biggest insulin producer, said in a
separate press release that its combination diabetes drug
Ryzodeg showed improved glycaemic control, with lower rates of
hypoglycaemia than biphasic insulin aspart 30.
Sales of diabetes drugs were worth $42.4 billion worldwide
in 2012, according to healthcare information company IMS Health.
France's Sanofi and U.S. company Eli Lilly are
Novo's main competitors in the market.