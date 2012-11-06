UPDATE 1-FDA staff highlight heart risk with Novo insulin

Nov 6 Novo Nordisk's new ultra
long-acting insulin degludec is associated with a higher heart
risk than other diabetes treatments, although the size of the
risk is uncertain, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.
Staff from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said
they would be asking an expert panel later this week whether the
Danish drugmaker should carry out more safety studies before the
new insulin is approved.
Initial assessments based on a pooled analysis of 16
clinical studies suggested degludec could increase the risk of
cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke
and unstable angina by 10 percent relative to comparators.
But a later updated analysis put the increased risk at 30
percent. In both cases, however, the statistical uncertainty was
large.
released their review ahead of an advisory committee of outside
experts, which will vote on Nov. 8 on whether to recommend the
drug.
The FDA will make a final decision later, taking into
account the advisers' recommendations.
Novo is the world's largest insulin maker and any setback
for degludec, which the Danish company plans to market under the
brand name Tresiba, would be good news for rivals Sanofi
and Eli Lilly.
Degludec is associated with a lower risk of hypoglycemia, or
dangerously low blood sugar, but this benefit has to be weighed
against potential risks, notably its effect on heart function,
which is a particular concern with new diabetes drugs.
Shares in Novo were 1.3 percent lower by 1315 GMT after the
release of the FDA documents on the regulator's website.
Degludec was recommended for approval by the European
Medicines Agency last month, but the U.S. decision is seen as
pivotal, since this is where the bulk of future sales are
expected to be.
Worldwide sales of degludec are expected to reach $1.5
billion by 2016, according to consensus forecasts compiled by
Thomson Reuters.
Novo's chief scientific officer said last month he was
confident about the safety of degludec and optimistic about U.S.
approval.