U.S. FDA panel: Novo Nordisk's liraglutide safe/effective for obesity

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Novo Nordisk's drug liraglutide is safe and effective enough to warrant approval for use in chronically obese patients with at least one weight-related health issue, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)
