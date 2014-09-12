UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA panel: Novo Nordisk's liraglutide safe, effective for obesity

* Novo's Saxenda safe, effective enough for approval - FDA
By David Morgan and Stine Jacobsen
WASHINGTON/COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 Novo Nordisk's
drug liraglutide is safe and effective enough to
warrant approval for use in chronically obese patients with at
least one weight-related health issue, an advisory panel to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday.
The positive vote sent shares in the company, the Nordic
region's most valuable by market capitalisation, to an all-time
high of 275.60 Danish crowns on Friday, up more than 3 percent.
The Danish company's shares are up nearly 40 percent
year-to-date, outperforming a 13.8 percent rise in the Thomson
Reuters Global Pharmaceuticals Index..
The panel voted 14 to 1 to recommend the drug, which is
already approved to treat diabetes under the brand name Victoza.
It would be sold under the name Saxenda if approved for obesity
by the FDA.
Novo Nordisk, the world's top insulin maker, sees the drug
as having "blockbuster" potential, which means sales of $1
billion a year within 8-10 years of launch around the world,
which analysts also have estimated.
The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its
advisory panels, but in February last year it surprisingly
refused to approve Novo Nordisk's long-acting insulin drug
Tresiba until it conducts extra tests for potential heart risks,
despite a positive recommendation from the advisory panel.
"You can never say anything for certain, that lesson we have
unfortunately learned. I don't think there was anything during
the debate that pointed towards a rejection, but you cannot say
anything until you have a letter from the FDA," Novo Nordisk's
chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen told Reuters.
In a study, half of obese patients given a daily 3 mg
injection lost at least 5 percent of body weight, while 22
percent lost more than 10 percent. The drug is proposed for use
in patients who also have at least one other weight-related
condition, such as hypertension or pre-diabetes.
Thomsen said Novo Nordisk was looking at a potential patient
group of around 25 million people, but not all of them would
have the necessary health insurance, as the drug was not going
to be a "super cheap treatment", he said, adding he would not
disclose any further price details.
Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said he estimated a price of
$30 per day for Saxenda, which is expensive compared with the
price level of around $5-6 per day for competing drugs, he said.
The lone opposition vote came from Dr. David Kelsen of the
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who said the research
did not allay concerns about the potential for increased cancer
risks. "Until that information is available, there is a risk of
uncertainty," he said.
An FDA report released on Tuesday noted an imbalance in the
number of breast malignancies among women who took the drug but
said the available data neither supported nor denied the
potential role of the drug in cancer promotion or progression.
The drug is also associated with higher resting heart rates
and gallbladder-related problems.
Some panelists found little reason to worry about elevated
risks but agreed that more study would be welcome, given that
patients were studied for only 52 weeks.
"Overall, there is a benefit," said Dr. William Hiatt of the
University of Colorado School of Medicine. "If you lose weight
in this manner, patients can report an improvement in their
quality of life and in their physical functioning."
Panel members heard from 20 public witnesses. Two cautioned
against recommendation, saying long-term cardiovascular and
cancer risks have not been adequately assessed, particularly for
blacks and Hispanics, who are vulnerable to obesity.
Others, including some tearful obesity suffers, urged the
committee to favor liraglutide in hopes of delivering an
effective therapy for people who are unable to control their
weight through diet and exercise.
More than one-third of American adults are obese, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Excess
weight is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and
certain cancers. But safe treatments remain elusive.
Analysts from Nordea and Sydbank said they now see a 90 to
95 percent chance of final approval against an earlier estimate
of 70 to 80 percent.
If approved, Saxenda would compete with Vivus Inc's
Qsymia and Belviq from Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc and
Eisai. It would also compete with a new drug from
Orexigen Inc that was approved on Wednesday.
