RPT-FEATURE-Pharma's David and Goliath in race to produce insulin pill

By Bill Berkrot
Oct 9 An insulin pill, long desired by diabetes
doctors and patients but abandoned as not physically viable,
could be available by the end of this decade as a tiny Israeli
company races a Danish pharmaceutical giant to be first with
what could be a multibillion-dollar product.
In the pharma industry's equivalent of a David and Goliath
story, the companies at the forefront are Novo Nordisk
, the world's largest seller of insulin products with
a market value of about $74 billion, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Inc, with a market value of only $50 million and
headquartered in Jerusalem, where the biblical David held court.
The concept of oral insulin as a way to relieve people with
type 1 diabetes of several daily injections has been around
since the 1930s. It was left for dead because as a protein
composed of amino acids, insulin is destroyed by enzymes in the
digestive system before it can do any good.
While skepticism over a viable insulin pill remains high,
Novo and Oramed believe they have come up with solutions that
will allow enough insulin to survive the onslaught of digestive
juices.
"We've built technologies and we've seen from studies in
animals and early human trials that this may not be as
impossible as decades of research had indicated previously,"
said Peter Kurtzhals, Novo's head of diabetes research.
If all goes well, Novo believes its oral insulin could be
available by the end of this decade or early next decade.
Oramed's program is ahead of Novo's. It has begun enrolling
patients in Phase II, or midstage, clinical trials, while Novo
has yet to begin Phase II testing.
The brains behind Oramed's oral insulin is the chief
executive's mother, Miriam Kidron, who laid the groundwork with
years of diabetes research at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical
Center. "She's the chief scientist. I just went for the ride to
do the business side," said Oramed CEO Nadav Kidron.
"My mother said it could be commercial but Hadassah won't be
able to fund it," Kidron recalled. "I took the IP from Hadassah
and started Oramed. Since then, we've been moving it forward."
Regardless of who wins the race, Kidron said, "there must be
an oral insulin. This is going to be a huge market." He sees the
market potential to be at least $7 billion a year.
Novo said this week the global market for diabetes tablets
could be worth more than $18 billion a year.
That is because the focus for oral insulin has shifted to
the ballooning health crisis of type 2 diabetes, a progressive
disease often caused by obesity. An estimated 90 to 95 percent
of the more than 370 million people living with diabetes
worldwide suffer from type 2, according to the International
Diabetes Federation. It projects that could climb to 552 million
by 2030.
GBI Research forecast the global market for type 2 diabetes
treatments reaching nearly $40 billion by 2019.
"Even though there are other anti-diabetic agents and more
coming in, ultimately all (type 2) patients with diabetes, if
they live long enough, will need insulin," said Novo's
Kurtzhals.
There is still a long way to go for Nova or Oramed to
receive regulatory approval. The companies must prove the worth
of their oral preparations with large clinical trials and
demonstrate no heart problems or other major side effects.
Other than injections, no other insulin preparations have
been shown to be satisfactorily safe and effective, doctors
said. Past failures of alternative delivery systems include
Pfizer Inc's abandonment in 2007 of its inhaled insulin
product.
"I'm not going to hold my breath on this one," said Dr.
Robert Ratner, chief science and medical officer for the
American Diabetes Association (ADA).
"It would be an important contribution to the therapeutic
armamentarium. But there are still great limitations in our
ability to get the insulin absorbed and control how much insulin
gets absorbed," Ratner said.
Other treatments being tried include nasal spray and a skin
patch, which lack some of the potential advantages of an oral
insulin.
A MORE NATURAL APPROACH
Insulin injections were introduced commercially as a
life-saving treatment for diabetes in 1923 by Eli Lilly and Co
. Novo has also sold insulin products for some 90 years.
While insulin is naturally produced in the pancreas and then
goes to the liver, injected insulin circulates throughout the
body before it gets there. The main attractiveness of an insulin
pill, if it works, is that any absorbed insulin would go
directly to the liver from the digestive tract.
"It is a much more natural physiological approach," said Dr.
Joel Zonszein, director of the Clinical Diabetes Center at
Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
Some doctors believe high levels of insulin circulating
through the rest of the body may increase health risks.
Since the digestive system can break down insulin in a
matter of seconds, both Novo and Oramed's approaches for their
insulin pills involve protective coatings and molecular tweaks
or added ingredients to help enough insulin be absorbed to
provide effective glycemic control. That involves giving large
enough doses of insulin so that some 90 percent can be destroyed
without sacrificing efficacy.
Novo believes it has designed a more stable molecule than
natural insulin that can slow the time of degradation to
minutes. "And if you can do that, maybe it's sufficient time for
absorption to take place," Kurtzhals said.
"Risk is still high for this type of project. But the chance
of success has gone up quite dramatically in our own minds
compared to what it was originally," he said.
Oramed has introduced a protease inhibitor and another tweak
designed to protect and enhance absorption of its oral insulin.
Kidron sees oral insulin as an opportunity to save billions
of dollars in healthcare costs by helping to delay the myriad
complications associated with type 2 diabetes.
"If we give insulin earlier on, we're going to give the
pancreas a rest," Kidron explained. "We could reduce the
complications, such as blindness and amputations."
He likens earlier treatment with an insulin pill to Pfizer's
Lipitor, which became the most profitable drug in history by
preventing serious heart problems.
Dr. Jason Gaglia, a top researcher at Harvard Medical
School's Joslin Diabetes Center, said an oral insulin could be
used to better control overnight blood sugar.
"If you could give it in an oral pill that is just hitting
the liver, it would be wonderful," he said. "If people take this
pill at dinner time, they're not going to have this excess
glucose production overnight and it will be really good for
getting those morning blood sugars down."
INSULIN STIGMA
Persuading patients to take insulin earlier in their disease
could take some work, however. Some doctors now see a stigma
surrounding the need for insulin - rather than needles, which
have become much smaller and less painful - as a possible
impediment to its acceptance by those with type 2 diabetes.
Patients may see insulin as an indication they are sicker
than they perceive themselves to be, or associate it with a
relative who got insulin late in the disease only to see their
health deteriorate, doctors said.
"We need to do some education to convince people that
insulin is a therapy like any other and it's very effective,"
said Dr. Elizabeth Seaquist, a member of the Endocrine Society
who is in line to become a future ADA president.
The riskiness of the project and the number of years it will
take to come to fruition is likely a reason Oramed's market
value remains relatively small. The shares are trading for just
over $6 and the CEO is the largest shareholder.
The company, which is also developing oral versions of other
injectable drugs, plans to take its insulin through Phase II
testing and then find a partner with deep pockets to conduct
large, expensive Phase III trials and market the drug.
Kidron see no shortage of potential partners among Japanese
drugmakers, U.S. companies with diabetes sales forces, or even
Novo Nordisk - a scenario in which Goliath could simply buy
David's slingshot.
"Novo is in a different league from anyone else out there,"
Kidron says with admiration. "I look up to them."