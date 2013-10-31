Novo forecasts high single-digit 2014 growth

COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Denmark's Novo Nordisk forecast high-single digit profit growth next year after reporting a 1.6 percent rise in operating profit in the third quarter, aided by strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

The world's biggest insulin producer kept its full-year guidance for this year unchanged.

Operating profit for the third quarter rose to 7.99 billion Danish crowns ($1.48 billion), compared with an average forecast for 8.19 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)