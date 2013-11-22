版本:
Committee recommends Novo insulin pump in Europe

COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee has recommended marketing of its insulin pump cartridge, NovoRapid PumpCart, in Europe.

The world's biggest insulin producer said the pump is compatible with a diabetes system from Roche Diabetes Care , the Accu-Chek Insight diabetes therapy system.

The NovoRapid PumpCart is currently expected to be launched in selected European countries during 2014 and 2015, Novo said in the statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)
