Novo Nordisk says to split its shares

FOREX-Dollar at 10-day high, break of technical barrier prompts euro sales
* Treasury yield spike, technical trading prompt euro selloff (Recasts throughout; updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said will split its B shares in a five-for-one ratio on the Copenhagen stock exchange as of January 9 next year.
The trading unit of Novo Nordisk B shares listed on the Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen exchange will be changed from 1 Danish crown to 0.20 crowns, the company said on Thursday.
The ratio of B shares to ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange will remain at one to one, it said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell and Jane Merriman)
* Treasury yield spike, technical trading prompt euro selloff (Recasts throughout; updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)