版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 16:04 BJT

Novo shares fall 4.3 pct after Q3 result lags

COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Novo Nordisk :

* Shares open down 4.3 percent after third quarter result misses forecasts. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐