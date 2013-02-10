Novo Nordisk says U.S. FDA requests more Tresiba, Ryzodeg data

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics reports departure of CFO
* PTC Therapeutics announces departure of chief financial officer, Shane Kovacs
COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Denmark's Novo Nordisk on Sunday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had requested additional cardiovascular data following additional trials of two new drug applications, Tresiba and Ryzodeg.
The insulin maker said it did not expect to be able to provide the requested data during 2013.
In the letter, the FDA requested additional cardiovascular data from a dedicated-outcomes trial before the review of the New Drug Applications can be completed, Novo said.
* Five Prime Therapeutics announces completion of enrollment for the phase 2 part of the ongoing trial of cabiralizumab for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Announced that it has been conducting a review of various strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value