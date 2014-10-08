RPT-Novozymes looks beyond the 'fantasy fuel' it helped to turn into reality

(Repeats Tuesday story, no changes to text)
* Three of four advanced biofuel plants use Novozymes
enzymes
* Biomass conversion could transform Novozymes in future
* Biofuel sector in continuing U.S. regulatory battle
By Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 When Denmark's Novozymes
first wondered in 2000 how its mass-produced enzymes
could be used to make advanced biofuel, the industry did not
exist and only now is the fruit of its labour emerging after
years of being lampooned as a "fantasy fuel".
But as commercial production of transportation fuel made
from plant waste rather than valuable corn finally starts in the
United States, Brazil and Europe, Novozymes has already turned
its gaze towards bioplastics and even diapers.
With the biofuels sector waging a drawn-out regulatory
battle with 'Big Oil' over potentially damaging cuts to biofuel
targets in the United States, Novozymes says it has contingency
plans.
In addition to fuel, the younger sibling of Danish drugs
group Novo Nordisk has set its sights on biomass
conversion of plant waste into other products derived from
petroleum, such as plastics and acrylic acid, the super-absorber
that makes diapers work.
As the world's largest enzyme maker, Novozymes produces
proteins that are catalysts used to speed chemical reactions
that have a wide array of applications, from boosting the
efficiency of washing powder to pre-treating processed food,
brewing beer or making animal feed more nutritious.
Within the energy sector, which contributes about 17 percent
of its 12 billion Danish crowns ($2 billion) in annual revenue,
its enzymes accelerate the process of turning feedstock into as
much sugar as possible to be fermented with yeast into ethanol.
BREAKTHROUGH
While it is not technically impossible to get fuel from corn
and plant waste without enzymes, the proteins are critical if
the process is to be commercially viable.
The difficulty has been second-generation cellulosic ethanol
made from unwanted natural plant waste - a process complicated
by the toughness and chemical complexity of the feedstock.
"It's probably the biggest R&D project we have ever, ever
undertaken," Thomas Videbaek, Novozymes' executive
vice-president and head of business development, said from its
sprawling complex of offices and laboratories near Copenhagen.
"We've taken it a very long way from when we couldn't fight
back when people called it a fantasy fuel. Now we're getting to
the point where it is here - we have a facility in Italy."
Novozymes partnered with Beta Renewables, part of Italian
chemicals group Mossi Ghisolfi, to open the first commercial
plant in Crescentino last October, with annual capacity of 19
million gallons a year (mgy).
Biofuel company POET has since opened a 20 mgy plant in the
United States and biotech start-up GranBio started operations at
a 22 mgy facility in Brazil last month.
Abengoa Bioenergy has a new 30 mgy plant and Royal
Dutch Shell is leading a joint venture scheduled to
begin operations by the end of the year. All but the Abengoa
plant are using Novozymes' enzymes.
Of the 14 billion gallons a year of traditional corn ethanol
produced, mostly in North America, 60 percent use Novozymes'
enzymes, with the lion's share of the rest of the market
belonging to rival DuPont, the company estimates.
Novozymes and Novo Nordisk, the largest Nordic company by
virtue of a market value equivalent to $124 billion, were split
in 2000 after an 80-year history together as Novo.
NEW NOVOZYMES?
The smaller Novozymes, with a market value of about $13
billion, draws a distinction between the years-long process of
bringing a single drug to market, with the potential for
billion-dollar sales, and its own business model reliant on a
dozen or so product launches each year.
Chief Executive Peder Holk Nielsen underlined Novozymes'
strategy of new products launches to drive growth after sales of
enzymes for detergent, its largest business area, fell 2 percent
in the second quarter, denting its share price.
The company is aiming to provide enzymes to 15 cellulosic
plants by 2017, reaping 1 billion crowns in revenue by then -
about half of Novozymes' current annual biofuels revenue.
It says it is in talks on cellulosic biofuel projects in
Indonesia and Malaysia and could make announcements next year.
The company' link to Italy's Mossi Ghisolfi, known for
making the plastic for Pepsi and Coca-Cola bottles, extends to
work with its M&G Chemicals operation in China to produce
plastics from plant waste rather than petroleum.
The project is at an advanced planning stage as M&G applies
for permits and organises its structure in the country.
A second project, with Germany's BASF and
Cargill, is looking into acrylic acid production for diapers.
"When we look at the opportunities in this area, and ethanol
for transportation is an important part of this, but then add
all the other things you can be producing - a lot of plastic
components, fibres, super absorbers - we could see a completely
new Novozymes," Videbaek said.
(1 US dollar = 5.8946 Danish crown)
(Editing by David Goodman)