COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Novozymes (NZYMb.CO), the world's top industrial enzymes maker, said on Thursday a U.S court had found DuPont-owned Danisco liable for infringing one of its U.S. patents.

The patent was on alpha-amylases for use in the biofuel and starch industries, Novozymes said.

The jury's decision was not the final verdict, and would be subject to the judge's affirmation and possible appeals, Novozymes said. (Copenhagen newsroom +45 3396 9649)