BRIEF-Novozymes, Monsanto team up in bioagricultural solutions

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Danish enzymes producer Novozymes said on Tuesday:
* Teams up with United States' Monsanto to provide sustainable bioagricultural solutions
* Monsanto will pay Novozymes an aggregate upfront payment of $300 million net
* Agreement is subject to approval of national antitrust authorities, deal is expected to close in early 2014.
* Announces a new stock buyback program worth up to 2 billion Danish crowns ($367.8 million) in total
* Monsanto agreement is not expected to have any financial impact on Novozymes in 2013
* By entering the profit-sharing alliance Novozymes' sales will be downward adjusted by up to 1 percent in 2014
* Expects a slightly positive EBIT contribution from the bioag alliance in 2014 compared with 2013 Further company coverage:
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
