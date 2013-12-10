RPT-BRIEF-Novozymes, Monsanto team up in bioagricultural solutions

COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Danish enzymes producer Novozymes said on Tuesday:

* Teams up with United States' Monsanto to provide sustainable bioagricultural solutions

* Monsanto will pay Novozymes an aggregate upfront payment of $300 million net

* Agreement is subject to approval of national antitrust authorities, deal is expected to close in early 2014.

* Announces a new stock buyback program worth up to 2 billion Danish crowns ($367.8 million) in total

* Monsanto agreement is not expected to have any financial impact on Novozymes in 2013

* By entering the profit-sharing alliance Novozymes' sales will be downward adjusted by up to 1 percent in 2014

* Expects a slightly positive EBIT contribution from the bioag alliance in 2014 compared with 2013 Further company coverage: