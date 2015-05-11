RPT-Novozymes investors bet on biofuel and agricultural breakthroughs

(Repeats story from late Friday, no changes to text)
* Shares trade at 37 times earnings vs. peer average of 21
times
* Unproven business areas key to high growth expectations
* Oil price and subsidies uncertainty have slowed biofuel
progress
* Biotech farming field trials show promise
* Major breakthroughs not expected before 2019 -CEO
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, May 8 Investors have high hopes for
Novozymes and the enzymes it makes to improve
chemical processes in a variety of industries, but analysts warn
of pitfalls in a growth strategy reliant on a biofuel sector
still in its infancy and unproven farming biotechnology.
Having built on mother company Novo's work in the 1940s to
produce biological catalysts by fermenting them in large tanks,
with its earliest products used to soften leather, Novozymes is
now the world leader in enzymes that replace chemical agents in
detergents and speed production of food, animal feed and
corn-based bioethanol fuel.
The business has flourished since being spun off from Novo
Nordisk in 2000, but to meet investors expectations
it now needs widespread take-up of advanced bioethanol and
success in development of microbial products to produce
pest-resistent high-yield crops.
"The main risk is if those two new business areas do not
take off and start to have some impact by 2020," said analyst
Michael Jorgensen, of Alm. Brand Bank.
Reuters data shows Novozymes shares trade at about 37 times
the past 12 months' earnings, against a peer group average of 21
times. That high valuation suggests investors are clinging to a
target of double-digit sales growth to 2020 even though the
company downgraded its forecast in January to 8-10 percent,
Jorgensen said.
SLOW PROGRESS
Unlike conventional bioethanol, which is already used widely
in the United States and Brazil, advanced bioethanol is based on
biomass that is inedible to humans, such as corn cobs.
Novozymes has developed enzymes to dissolve such biomass to
sugars that can be turned into ethanol, but low oil prices and
uncertainty over future subsidies have proved a deterrent for
potential investors in new plants.
"The birth of this industry has taken longer than we had
hoped and even expected," Sebastian Soderberg, head of
Novozymes' biomass conversion business, said at an investor
meeting on Wednesday.
The company has said its goal of delivering enzymes to 15
biomass conversion plants by 2017 will be delayed. Six plants
are operational worldwide and 20 more are planned, Soderberg
said.
Given that the Danish company provides more than half the
enzymes used to produce today's bioethanol, it is also expected
to become a leading supplier for the second-generation industry,
alongside closest rivals Dupont and DSM.
Brazil is seen as the biggest market for advanced biofuel
while it remains unclear whether or not U.S. politicians will
push for an increase to ethanol levels in gasoline above the
current blends of about 10 percent despite objections from some
car manufacturers.
The South American country's largest ethanol producer
Raízen, a joint venture between Shell and Cosan SA
, aims to be ahead of the pack in advanced bioethanol.
"If everything works out we would like to have eight plants
ready by 2024," Joao Alberto de Abreu, executive director of
Raízen's agroindustrial unit, said at Wednesday's meeting.
U. S. bioethanol producer Valero, meanwhile, said it
will bide its time before committing to the newer fuel.
SEEDS OF GROWTH
Product launches from Novozymes' year-old research alliance
with U.S. seeds company Monsanto would also need to
contribute to growth before 2020 if the Danish company is to
meet market expectations, Alm. Brand's Jorgensen said.
The alliance is focused on developing microbes that protect
plants from pests and enable better absorption of soil nutrients
to improve crop yields.
Field trials last year showed that products under
development could increase corn and soybean yields by 2-3
percent, based on figures provided by Novozymes on Wednesday.
Though more tests and regulatory approvals will be needed before
new products can be launched, such yield increases would have a
huge impact if applied on a large scale.
"The major breakthroughs in BioAg will probably not come
before 2019 at the earliest; more likely in 2020 or 2021,"
Novozymes Chief Executive Peder Holk Nielsen told Reuters.
However, he rejected claims that the company is overly
dependent on the two new business areas and said that the bulk
of future growth should come from innovations in established
operations -- such as detergents and animal feed -- which have
achieved annual growth of about 7 percent since 2010.
Pension fund ATP, Denmark's largest investor, expects
Novozymes to achieve annual growth of 8-10 percent in the next
15 to 20 years, but at the low end of the range in the first
couple of years.
"That is based on several of Novozymes' partners, such as
Raízen, saying they will build more plants," ATP portfolio
manager Claus Moller said. "That indicates that enzymes for
second-generation bioethanol will grow for many years to come."
(Editing by David Goodman)