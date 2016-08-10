UPDATE 1-Novozymes lowers 2016 guidance on weak ethanol, BioAg sales

(Adds details, analyst comments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Novozymes posts weaker than expected second-quarter results and downgrades the full-year sales guidance due to declining sales of its ethanol enzymes and in its agriculture product alliance with Monsanto

* Outlook for full-year organic sales growth is adjusted to 2-4 pct, down from previously 3-5 pct, to reflect uncertainty in most of the industries in which Novozymes operates.

* Q2 sales 3.43 billion Danish crowns ($512.6 million) (Reuters poll 3.55 billion crowns)

* Q2 EBIT 961 million crowns (Reuters poll 981 million crowns)

* Sales in the Bioenergy unit, which mostly sells enzymes to U.S. bioethanol producers, fell 9 percent to 570 million crowns, missing the 596 million expected by analysts.

* Novozymes says Bioenergy sales is now expected to contract organically more than previously expected this year, as the competitive market is expected to continue driving prices down.

* Sales in the Agricultre and Feed unit rose 1 percent to 496 million crowns, missing the 563 million expected by the market.

* Noxozymes says sales development in its BioAg alliance with Monsanto was negative due to weaker demand for inoculants for soybeans in the U.S.

* "Poor economics for farmers caused some to forgo the inoculant treatment, resulting in the lower demand," Novozymes says.

* The share could fall more than 5 percent on Wednesday as investors have bought the share as a "growth case", while the Q2 results prove that it is difficult for Novozymes to gain growth at the moment, analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from Alm. Brand Bank says

* "I'm mostly worried about the BioAg development as it is the first time Novozymes says that the farmers' thin margins hit sales of its products," Jorgensen says.

* Sales in Novozymes' two other main units, detergent enzymes and food enzymes, rose 1 percent, roughly in line with market expectations.

* ($1 = 6.6719 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)