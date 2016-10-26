RPT-Novozymes Q3 EBIT below expectations, trims FY outlook

(Repeats for technical reasons)

COPENHAGEN Oct 26 Danish enzymes manufacturer Novozymes posted a lower-than-expected third quarter operating profit (EBIT) and trimmed its full-year outlook to the lower end of its previous range.

Operating profit was 973 million Danish crowns ($142 million), below the 1.03 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll.

Novozymes said it now expects full-year sales in Danish crowns to grow 0-1 percent, down from previous guidance of 1-3 percent, and sees full-year operating profit up 1-2 percent, down from a previous guidance of 1-3 percent.

($1 = 6.8291 Danish crowns)