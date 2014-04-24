Novozymes Q1 beats forecast, raises EBIT outlook

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, April 24 Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit, helped by a one-off positive impact from its alliance with U.S. company Monsanto .
The group raised its outlook and now expects operating profit to grow by 8 to 10 percent from an earlier 6 to 9 percent. Expectations for sales growth was adjusted to 4 to 6 percent from 4 to 7 percent in Danish crowns.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 923 million Danish crowns ($170.96 million) in the first quarter from 709 million crowns a year ago, above a forecast for 819 million crowns in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.3989 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget