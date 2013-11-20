版本:
BRIEF-NPC to buy 54 units from Wendy's

Nov 20 NPC International Inc : * Announces agreement to acquire 54 units from the Wendy's Company * Says deal valued at $31.3 million * Says acquisition will be funded entirely with available cash on hand * As part of agreement NPC plans to reimage certain acquired restaurants in

Wendy's new image activation format * Also agreed to acquire one additional restaurant under development by

Wendy's, increasing number of restaurants to be acquired to 54 * As part of agreement, NPC plans to reimage certain acquired restaurants in

Wendy's new image activation format * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
