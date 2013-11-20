BRIEF-NPC to buy 54 units from Wendy's

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Nov 20 NPC International Inc : * Announces agreement to acquire 54 units from the Wendy's Company * Says deal valued at $31.3 million * Says acquisition will be funded entirely with available cash on hand * As part of agreement NPC plans to reimage certain acquired restaurants in
Wendy's new image activation format * Also agreed to acquire one additional restaurant under development by
Wendy's, increasing number of restaurants to be acquired to 54 * As part of agreement, NPC plans to reimage certain acquired restaurants in
Wendy's new image activation format * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.