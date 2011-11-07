NPS says pivotal parathyroid drug trial succeeds

* 53 pct of treated patients achieve targets

* NPS plans to submit FDA application in 2012

* Safety data not yet detailed

Nov 7 NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc NPSP.O said a pivotal trial of its experimental treatment for people who do not produce enough parathyroid hormone showed that more than half of treated patients achieved targeted goals.

The company's bioengineered replica of human parathyroid hormone, called NPSP558, has been given orphan drug status by U.S. regulators for treating hypoparathyroidism, a rare endocrine disorder in which the body produces insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone, the main regulator of calcium and phosphorus.

The Phase 3 trial showed that 53 percent of patients treated with NPSP558 reached the study goals, compared with 2 percent of placebo-treated patients, the company said on Monday.

The main goal of the trial was defined as a 50 percent or greater reduction in calcium supplementation and vitamin D therapy as well as a total serum calcium concentration that was normalized or maintained after 24 weeks of treatment.

Prolonged use of oral calcium and vitamin D can result in serious long-term health complications, according to NPS.

The company said 13 of the 135 trial participants dropped out of the study early -- seven were placebo-treated and 6 were NPSP558-treated. NPS also said the incidence of adverse events and serious adverse events were similar among both groups.

The company said it expects to file for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of NPSP558 next year and further analyses of the study are ongoing.

Shares of NPS have fallen 28 percent since late October, when the company reported three cancer cases, including two deaths, in a late-stage study of its experimental bowel drug.

NPS said the cancer cases were not related to the drug, called Gattex, and it still expects to submit later this year a marketing application for Gattex as a treatment for short bowel syndrome.