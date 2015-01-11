UPDATE 3-Shire to buy NPS for $5.2 bln to boost rare disease drugs

* Shire to pay $46 a share cash for NPS via tender offer
* Gives access to two promising drugs, Gattex and Natpara
* CEO says doesn't prevent Shire from seeking other buys
(Adds NPS CEO comment)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Jan 11 Shire Plc has
agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion
in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker
strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for
rare diseases.
The takeover continues the breakneck pace of deal-making in
2014 in the pharmaceuticals sector, as companies jockey for
promising assets amid a wave of new drugs emerging from research
laboratories.
Shire Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ornskov told Reuters
he would keep looking for more deals to grow the company into a
biotech powerhouse.
Shire will pay $46.00 per NPS share, representing a premium
of nearly 10 percent to NPS' Friday close, the two companies
said on Sunday.
The move will not come as a huge surprise, since Shire was
first linked to NPS in May 2014. When plans for Shire to sell
itself to AbbVie Inc fell apart in October, Shire said
it could look again at earlier deal prospects and reports of
Shire's interest resurfaced in mid-December.
"This is about growth and rare diseases, and it fits hand in
glove with our strategy and our franchise," Ornskov said.
Shire expects the all-cash deal to add to its adjusted
earnings from 2016 onward. It believes it can achieve cost
savings of approximately 25 percent to 35 percent of consensus
forecasts for NPS' standalone future operating cost base from
2017.
The acquisition of New Jersey-based NPS will give Shire two
significant new drugs. Gattex, a treatment for short-bowel
syndrome, is already on the market, while Natpara, for
hypoparathyroidism, is awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
The FDA is slated to decide on the Natpara application by
Jan. 24. "I am confident that Natpara will be approved on the
24th, however ... there is absolutely no guarantee," said NPS
CEO Francois Nader. "Given our interactions with the FDA, I
believe it will be approved."
Nader called Shire's decision to conclude a deal before a
decision "a calculated risk on their part," that nevertheless
"would provide the joint company the opportunity to deploy the
most resources in supporting the launch."
Consensus analyst forecasts for the two NPS medicines point
to annual sales of $509 million and $534 million respectively by
2019, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis, although Ornskov
believes they may bring in more.
"Both of them have significant sales potential and some have
mentioned the word 'blockbuster'," he said. The term blockbuster
applies to a drug with sales of $1 billion or more.
"ALWAYS CONSIDERING NEXT DEAL"
Shire, which will tender NPS shares, has secured an $850
million bank loan which, together with cash reserves and an
existing $2.1 billion five-year revolving credit facility, will
pay for the deal.
Even though NPS is a record acquisition for Shire, Ornskov
expects the deal, which could close in the first quarter of this
year, to be paid off quickly.
"We are incredibly cash-generative and this will add to
that, so this does not prevent us from considering further
deals," he said. "Shire is always considering the next deal."
Shire's coffers were boosted to the tune of more than $1.6
billion when it got a windfall break-up fee after AbbVie walked
away from its $55 billion takeover bid.
Citigroup and Lazard acted as joint financial advisers to
Shire, with Goldman Sachs and Leerink advising NPS.
