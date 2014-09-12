U.S. FDA panel recommends approval of NPS hormone replacement drug

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals subscribes to US company Xcovery's preferred shares
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
Sept 12 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted 8-5 to recommend approval for Natpara, a hormone replacement therapy developed by NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Shares of NPS, which were halted in regular trading, were down about 1 percent at $32.40 after hours. Since an FDA staff report to the panel was released last week, the shares have gained about 20 percent.
Natpara is designed to treat hypoparathyroidism, a condition in which the body's parathyroid gland does not secrete enough parathyroid hormone (PTH). The hormone works with vitamin D to regulate body calcium.
Low levels of PTH can cause tingling in the fingers and toes, muscle spasms, fatigue, muscle aches, hair loss, dry skin, headaches, mood swings and memory problems.
The condition can be caused by congenital disorders or surgery and is currently treated with high doses of calcium and vitamin D. Natpara is a bioengineered version of the hormone. About 180,000 people globally suffer from hypoparathyroidism, according to NPS. In about 40 percent of cases, the condition cannot be controlled with calcium and vitamin D.
That uncontrolled population is what NPS initially plans to target and it consists of about 20,000 patients in the United States. (Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; editing by Matthew Lewis)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.
NEW YORK, April 26 Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.