FDA staff: NPS drug effective; no significant safety imbalance

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc's
hormone replacement therapy Natpara reduced the need
for calcium and vitamin D supplements in clinical trials, though
data from one trial site was excluded due to manufacturing
violations, according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
The report, posted on Wednesday on the FDA's website, comes
two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisers to the agency
who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be
approved. The FDA reviewers said serious adverse events were
similar between the treatment group and the placebo group.
Natpara is designed to treat hypoparathyroidism, a condition
in which the body's parathyroid gland does not secrete enough
parathyroid hormone (PTH). The hormone works with vitamin D to
regulate body calcium.
