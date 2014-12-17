Shire considering bid for NPS Pharmaceuticals - Bloomberg

Dec 17 Dublin-based Shire Plc, whose
proposed sale to AbbVie Inc fell apart in October, is
considering an offer for U.S-based drug developer NPS
Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
NPS's shares rose as much as 23 percent to $37.50 on the
Nasdaq. Shire's shares were up 1.3 percent on the London Stock
Exchange.
The timing of a possible bid would depend on whether the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves NPS's hormone
replacement therapy Natpara, two of the people told Bloomberg.
(bloom.bg/1wFFJ3T)
Natpara is designed to treat low levels of the parathyroid
hormone (PTH), which causes hypoparathyroidism.
The FDA is expected to decide on the drug on Jan. 24, 2015.
If approved, NPS plans to launch Natpara in the second
quarter of 2015.
Although NPS is high on Shire's list of potential deals,
other targets are also being considered, Bloomberg said.
Shire and NPS were not immediately available for comment.
AbbVie pulled the plug on its plan to buy Shire, blaming new
U.S. tax rules aimed at curtailing tax inversion deals.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Siddharth Cavale)